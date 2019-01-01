How To Create An Interactive Resume On Tableau
Translate resume information into an interactive resume in Tableau.
In this project, learners will learn how to create an Interactive Resume on Tableau. Interactive Resumes are a unique way of showcasing data visualization tools by using charts and graphs to illustrate skills, experiences, education, and work history. For people in the data and analytics industry, these skills are in high demand. Having this unique resume approach is an opportunity to stand out from the crowd. In this project, learners will create a Free account on Tableau Public. They will also learn how to connect Tableau to their data sets. They will get an in-depth look at how to create Gantt Charts and Abacus graphs to display different kinds of resume data. They will finally learn how to publish their Interactive Resumes to Tableau Public. By the end of this course, learners will have created a fully functional resume with interactive elements to showcase their resume skills.
Tableau Software
Resume
Resume Building
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Get Started With Tableau
Translate Resume Facts
Connect Tableau to Resume Data and Build a Gantt Chart
How to Build an Abacus Chart
Add The Finishing Touches
