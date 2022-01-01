University of Maryland, College Park
University of Maryland, College Park
It’s important to learn how to write a resume to find a first job or an even better job than you already have. In today’s competitive job market, you need to know how to present yourself to a prospective employer by knowing how to appropriately speak to them and break through the barriers. Knowing the best practices in writing a resume helps you to stand out from the crowd and make a positive impression by highlighting your strengths in ways a company can see how they can use your skills. Learning to write a resume, along with appropriate cover letters, is an important professional development skill for your career.
You'll gain many different types of professional development skills from taking courses to learn how to write a resume. The act of learning to write a resume helps you analyze your strengths and create a personal statement. You'll learn to identify transferable skills that you can take from one job or industry to another. Learning these skills helps you to compose dynamic cover letters so you make better connections to targeted employers. You'll also learn the skills to strategically prepare for and master job interviews. For example, you can take a course that specifically helps you learn to research a specific industry, company, and position you desire so that you will know how to best answer traditional questions during the interview.
A number of career opportunities can arise when you learn how to write a great resume because you'll learn how to improve your chances of getting the job you want. While learning resume writing, you'll also be able to identify trends and opportunities in the domestic and international labor market that you can target. you'll learn to understand how to present yourself to all types of labor markets by using strategic language in your resume and cover letter. Learning to write an effective resume helps you gain confidence in your writing and interviewing skills. You develop your language skills so you can master your resume writing and interviewing expertise. This combined skill set will be helpful to you if you choose to advance in your professional career.
Online courses on Coursera can help you apply the new concepts you learn to be able to complete a meaningful real-world project that you can use and share in your life. Professors share examples and strategies used in real-life situations that have helped people find jobs in top companies around the world. Professors from institutions and organizations that partner with Coursera want you to design your resumes and cover letters that you can create in custom templates on Canva, use on various platforms, such as Google Docs, or craft using HTML code using JavaScript, for example. you'll learn tangible skills, such as creating resumes with infographics and cover letters in these and PDF formats that many employers prefer to see. That way you'll always be ready to apply to any job that requires custom documents and formats, whether in print or on social media.