Learn to Job Search with Indeed
10 ratings
Search for a job, with location, desired salary, look for accurate salary information, company data, and find information on certifications.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this course, you will be able to search for the exact job that you want to be in, in the correct location, with the desired salary you want. You will also know where to look for accurate salary information, company data, and how to find information on a certification.
An indeed profile already set up
Research
job hunting
job
Resume
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Analyze your Indeed profile.
Use the filters available in the job search page.
Understand what the Company review feature can show you.
Use the find salaries feature.
Understand The newest features available through Indeed.
