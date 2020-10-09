Hyperparameter Tuning with Neural Network Intelligence

In this Guided Project, you will:

Create and run hyperparameter tuning experiments using NNI

In this 2-hour long guided project, we will learn the basics of using Microsoft's Neural Network Intelligence (NNI) toolkit and will use it to run a Hyperparameter tuning experiment on a Neural Network. NNI is an open source, AutoML toolkit created by Microsoft which can help machine learning practitioners automate Feature engineering, Hyperparameter tuning, Neural Architecture search and Model compression. In this guided project, we are going to take a look at using NNI to perform hyperparameter tuning. Please note that we are going to learn to use the NNI toolkit for hyperparameter tuning, and are not going to implement the tuning algorithms ourselves. We will use the popular MNIST dataset and train a simple Neural Network to learn to classify images of hand-written digits from the dataset. Once a basic script is in place, we will use the NNI toolkit to run a hyperparameter tuning experiment to find optimal values for batch size, learning rate, choice of activation function for the hidden layer, number of hidden units for the hidden layer, and dropout rate for the dropout layer. To be able to complete this project successfully, you should be familiar with the Python programming language. You should also be familiar with Neural Networks, TensorFlow and Keras. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.

  • Deep Learning

  • Artificial Neural Network

  • Machine Learning

  • automl

  • hyperparameter tuning

  1. Introduction

  2. Rhyme Interface

  3. Load Data

  4. Create Model

  5. Model Training

  6. Hyperparameter Search Space

  7. Creating and Running the Experiment

  8. Final Results

Frequently Asked Questions

By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

Guided Projects are not eligible for refunds. See our full refund policy.

Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.

Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

