Classification with Transfer Learning in Keras
How to implement transfer learning with Keras and TensorFlow
How to use transfer learning to solve image classification
In this 1.5 hour long project-based course, you will learn to create and train a Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) with an existing CNN model architecture, and its pre-trained weights. We will use the MobileNet model architecture along with its weights trained on the popular ImageNet dataset. By using a model with pre-trained weights, and then training just the last layers on a new dataset, we can drastically reduce the training time required to fit the model to the new data . The pre-trained model has already learned to recognize thousands on simple and complex image features, and we are using its output as the input to the last layers that we are training. In order to be successful in this project, you should be familiar with Python, Neural Networks, and CNNs. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Deep Learning
Inductive Transfer
Convolutional Neural Network
Machine Learning
Tensorflow
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Import Libraries and Helper functions
Download the Pet dataset and extract relevant annotations
Add functionality to create a random batch of examples and labels
Create a new model with MobileNet v2 and a new fully connected top layer
Create a data generator function and calculate training and validation steps
Get predictions on a test batch and display the test batch along with prediction
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by SKMay 28, 2020
Everything was as per description! Need more advanced tasks. Thanks, Amit Sir!
by THSep 10, 2020
good presentation, but It will be better more details explanations of about for training model parameters and predict accuracy.
by ASJun 20, 2020
How else would I have learned this? What a great fast way to apply a concept in real code.
by RRJul 13, 2020
More detailed explanation could be given about functions used, parameters
