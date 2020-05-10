AB
Jul 23, 2020
This guided project is well outlined. It is easy to understand and follow. Through this project, I was able to learn a new skill in creating viable survey forms to be used in my current profession.
JS
Jun 20, 2020
This course or project is very practical and doable. I can easily learn the steps on how to create survey form for free. Thank you for the opportunity given to me to join this course for free.
By Bala S•
May 10, 2020
This course is really very good and it is to the point and I recommend all the beginners who are curios and excited to learn how to create a google form in an easy way should definitely take this course.
By Andie A B•
Jul 23, 2020
By Joshua D C•
Oct 18, 2020
I would absolutely recommend this course to anyone who is completely new to Google Forms. The instructor spoke and provided directions in a clear and concise manner, and as a result, the Guided Project was very easy to follow.
By KARTHIKA K•
May 28, 2020
Useful knowledge and explained in a simple manner that can be easily understandable. The instruction method used to do the project is also innovative as we will be able to practice it along with the instructor.
By jorge•
Jun 21, 2020
By Rhonda B•
May 27, 2020
This is a good beginner course on creating a google survey for customer feedback. This saves time having to figure out all the functions and how-tos yourself. I recommend this project.
By Prishita A•
Jun 24, 2020
Everything was belaboured by the coach. I am truly grateful to you ma'am. Thank you so much for being such a great coach. I learned a lot in this course. Thank You
By John P P D•
Sep 28, 2020
Great Course, very informative and organized. Recommended if you want to learn how to create google forms at a quick pace.
By Zhamcel S P•
Oct 20, 2020
this course helped me gain my very first certificate in coursera!! soo amazing and really helpful!
By LILY A D P•
Oct 14, 2020
I've filled up several Google Forms before and have always wondered how it's done. Now I know.
By Clement D A•
Aug 15, 2020
This course has really enlightened me on how to use Google forms. Thanks allot to instructor
By KALLURI S N•
Jul 10, 2020
Course is very useful and Instructor is very caring.My best wishes to My instructor.
By JO A A L•
Jul 2, 2020
You must try this.. this is very usefull to get the profile of your customers
By Sukanta K•
Jul 22, 2020
wonderful, crisp,to the point.....future game changer course , thanks...
By Akanksha•
May 19, 2020
This course very efficiently taught me on how to create a google form.
By Garvit a•
May 10, 2020
Course content was up to the mark with good explanation of features..
By Rowena R•
Sep 13, 2020
Very good tutorial for a very short time. Thank you Coursera!
By Suprita•
May 27, 2020
I'II give 5/5 because , this is very beneficial course for me
By Joseph H•
Jun 28, 2020
It helps me fine tune my skills in creating google forms.
By Gayathri G•
May 26, 2020
breathtaking course. i enjoyed learning in the course
By Saurabh S•
May 6, 2020
Very Good for beginners. Thanks for the opportunity
By Jason C•
Sep 15, 2020
This is really a wonderful experience for me!
By Aubrey R T O•
Oct 28, 2020
This is a good course for upgrading skills.
By Bayani E•
Apr 4, 2022
Hi please update the video tutorials :)
By Остап-Тадей Д•
Jul 10, 2020
Laconic, accessible and useful course