Learner Reviews & Feedback for Improve Business Performance with Google Forms by Coursera Project Network

4.7
stars
539 ratings
99 reviews

By the end of this project, you will create and execute a customer satisfaction survey using Google Forms, and then analyze the form responses. Creating your survey will depend on what your company wants to analyze. Are customers satisfied with the products offered? Or, are customers satisfied with the services offered? You have the option of deciding the specifics of the survey based on your company’s needs. In this course, you will create a survey to determine if customers are satisfied with the services of an appliance repair company. Once you have created and collected your survey responses, you will analyze the results using graphs provided by the Google form. Graphs are a great visual tool that allows you to quickly see different trends occurring within your business, instead of having to shuffle through pages of a report. In this project, your graph will visually show you customer satisfaction ratings. Creating a survey gives you the ability to review customer feedback, and allows you to more accurately adjust your business practices to fit the needs of your customers. Doing so will help your company improve products and/or services for increased customer satisfaction, and in the long run, increase your business’s bottom line. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

AB

Jul 23, 2020

This guided project is well outlined. It is easy to understand and follow. Through this project, I was able to learn a new skill in creating viable survey forms to be used in my current profession.

JS

Jun 20, 2020

This course or project is very practical and doable. I can easily learn the steps on how to create survey form for free. Thank you for the opportunity given to me to join this course for free.

By Bala S

May 10, 2020

This course is really very good and it is to the point and I recommend all the beginners who are curios and excited to learn how to create a google form in an easy way should definitely take this course.

By Andie A B

Jul 23, 2020

By Joshua D C

Oct 18, 2020

I would absolutely recommend this course to anyone who is completely new to Google Forms. The instructor spoke and provided directions in a clear and concise manner, and as a result, the Guided Project was very easy to follow.

By KARTHIKA K

May 28, 2020

Useful knowledge and explained in a simple manner that can be easily understandable. The instruction method used to do the project is also innovative as we will be able to practice it along with the instructor.

By jorge

Jun 21, 2020

By Rhonda B

May 27, 2020

This is a good beginner course on creating a google survey for customer feedback. This saves time having to figure out all the functions and how-tos yourself. I recommend this project.

By Prishita A

Jun 24, 2020

Everything was belaboured by the coach. I am truly grateful to you ma'am. Thank you so much for being such a great coach. I learned a lot in this course. Thank You

By John P P D

Sep 28, 2020

Great Course, very informative and organized. Recommended if you want to learn how to create google forms at a quick pace.

By Zhamcel S P

Oct 20, 2020

this course helped me gain my very first certificate in coursera!! soo amazing and really helpful!

By LILY A D P

Oct 14, 2020

I've filled up several Google Forms before and have always wondered how it's done. Now I know.

By Clement D A

Aug 15, 2020

This course has really enlightened me on how to use Google forms. Thanks allot to instructor

By KALLURI S N

Jul 10, 2020

Course is very useful and Instructor is very caring.My best wishes to My instructor.

By JO A A L

Jul 2, 2020

You must try this.. this is very usefull to get the profile of your customers

By Sukanta K

Jul 22, 2020

wonderful, crisp,to the point.....future game changer course , thanks...

By Akanksha

May 19, 2020

This course very efficiently taught me on how to create a google form.

By Garvit a

May 10, 2020

Course content was up to the mark with good explanation of features..

By Rowena R

Sep 13, 2020

Very good tutorial for a very short time. Thank you Coursera!

By Suprita

May 27, 2020

I'II give 5/5 because , this is very beneficial course for me

By Joseph H

Jun 28, 2020

It helps me fine tune my skills in creating google forms.

By Gayathri G

May 26, 2020

breathtaking course. i enjoyed learning in the course

By Saurabh S

May 6, 2020

Very Good for beginners. Thanks for the opportunity

By Jason C

Sep 15, 2020

This is really a wonderful experience for me!

By Aubrey R T O

Oct 28, 2020

This is a good course for upgrading skills.

By Bayani E

Apr 4, 2022

Hi please update the video tutorials :)

By Остап-Тадей Д

Jul 10, 2020

Laconic, accessible and useful course

