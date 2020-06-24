YS
Oct 4, 2020
This guided project is so good it made me understand how to increase SEO traffic with Wordpress, I had fun, didn't find it hard at all and I cannot wait to try this. Thank you.
MM
Oct 27, 2020
This guided project is easy to follow, absorb and able to finish it easily. It is a well-explained topic that help me passed the quiz.
By Tanvir A•
Jun 24, 2020
for incredibly easy tasks, you don't need to show how to do it multiple times. for example, this course showed how to add alt text to images twice, and showed how to add hyperlinks to content three times. I think one for each task is enough, since the idea, logic and implementation is quite easy.
also, i don't recall seeing anything about keywords in section 4. it was only about hyperlinks and categories.
also, i don't think the survey works at the end of the course. tried clicking submit, but it wouldn't work.
By Adalberto T•
Jul 21, 2020
Good and short for people that are busy, thanks for this information and the effort. However, there are concepts that are missing.
You need to include how to search keywords related to our topic that have enough traffic and are not to hard to rank for (keyword difficulty). Also talk about services like SEMRush, Ahrefs, Moz Pro, KW Finder etc...
The information given is OK for beginners to start with the right foot, but this is not enough to rank their website to top page results.
By Jason M•
Jun 23, 2020
A bit more depth would be nice
By 20-10601•
Jun 27, 2020
This is not an intermediate level it should be taught for beginning level
By Abrar H•
Oct 4, 2020
The project is explained in detail. The instructor have covered every aspect required for optimization a website in detail. After completing the project, one will surely be able to optimize his/her website in true manner.
By Yvonne X R S•
Oct 5, 2020
This guided project is so good it made me understand how to increase SEO traffic with Wordpress, I had fun, didn't find it hard at all and I cannot wait to try this. Thank you.
By Talha W•
Aug 4, 2020
Best forum for Professional Learning of SEO VERY helpful for me ..
By Tess M•
Sep 15, 2020
Very basic. Basically just shows how to add in some thing and where to change settings. Good for a super beginner.
By Rathod V•
May 5, 2021
I know alredy this
By Katherine K•
Aug 1, 2020
Too Easy
By Victor A•
Jul 24, 2020
Excelente instructora. Explica de una forma muy correcta, y para ser un curso beginner, está perfecto. Un aplauso por los profesores que siempre buscan la forma de transmitir su mensaje de forma clara y específica.
By Margarete D P•
Jan 8, 2022
Really useful for those who are new to wordpress! I had a bit of practice but I eliminated some doubts and can write a better post for blogs with SEO.
By Mary G M•
Oct 28, 2020
This guided project is easy to follow, absorb and able to finish it easily. It is a well-explained topic that help me passed the quiz.
By Ahmad M•
Aug 10, 2021
Nice teacher in terms of explaining and hands on experiance of the course! Much enjoyed being the part of this amazing course!
By Muhammad S•
Jul 17, 2020
I learned a lot from this course through this I understand those things which I was no idea about those.
By Shokhrukhmirzo M•
Jul 23, 2020
The course was simple to understand, it includes a hands-on experiment. Thanks to the instructor.
By Abrar A•
Apr 29, 2022
Excellent... Learning managment system is Good. I wish to complete more courses on coursera.
By Sri N A•
Feb 22, 2021
The instructor gives the material clearly and simply. Thank you so much for the knowledge.
By Gera A•
Feb 2, 2021
The course is easy to understand and follow, even SEO or Wordpress beginners can do it.
By Diego F P•
Nov 5, 2020
Intensivo, claro y al grano. Tienes que sabes antes Wordpress para tomar este curso.
By Md S R S•
Jun 4, 2020
With good SEO services, you can increase the potential of finding your market
By Fayaz H s•
Jun 2, 2020
Learned a lot from this project. Really thankful to instructors and coursera.
By Yogesh K•
Aug 11, 2020
This was a good course for me to understand SEO and how to increase traffic
By Mariel J A•
Nov 1, 2020
Course was easy to follow. It validated my existing knowledge of SEO