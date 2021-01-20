Introduction to JavaScript Arrays
Explain the advantages of repetition programming.
Create and populate an array with JavaScript code.
Access elements from an array using JavaScript.
By the end of this project you will understand how data is stored in and retrieved from arrays in JavaScript. You will use the Notepad++ editor to write JavaScript code to work with arrays. In addition to creating and populating an array, you will learn multiple methods of accessing data from arrays using JavaScript code. Arrays are a great way to store multiple values of a similar type and are commonly used in programming. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
For/Of Loop
Arrays
Access Array Elements
Data Structure
JavaScript
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Compare examples of variables with simple values and variables that contain arrays.
Write the JavaScript code to create an array and populate the array with elements.
Use element indexes to access each of the elements in a JavaScript array and display them on a web page.
Write a JavaScript for loop with a length property to read through the elements in an array and display them on a web page.
Code a JavaScript for/of loop that reads through the elements in an array and displays them on a web page.
