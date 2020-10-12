TypeScript Arrays
Declare and Initialisation of Arrays in TypeScript
Understand Single and Two dimensional Arrays in TypeScript
Access Array Elements and Understand TypeScript Array methods
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
This project will teach you about TypeScript Arrays on TypeScript playground on how to store multiple values of the same type in a single container called Arrays. It covers both single and two dimensional arrays. In addition to this you will learn some of the TypeScript array methods on how to access, add and delete elements from an array. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Familiar with JavaScript
Typescript
Arrays
Array Methods
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction to Arrays in TypeScript
Array Declaration and Initialisation
Access Array Elements
Access Array Element using Loop
Two Dimensional Arrays in TypeScript
Access Two Dimensional Array Elements using indexes
Access Two Dimensional Array using for loop
Access Two Dimensional Array using for...in loop
Array Methods
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
