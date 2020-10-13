Introduction to JavaScript
69 ratings
3,102 already enrolled
Describe the purpose of JavaScript.
Write and test a simple JavaScript program.
Compare inline and external JavaScript.
In this beginning-level course you will discover where JavaScript fits into the world of web development. Through hands-on exercises, you will use the Notepad++ text editor to embed JavaScript code to an existing HTML document. As you code a simple JavaScript program to provide user interaction you will learn to recognize and apply syntax rules and coding standards associated with JavaScript. The final activity in the course has you moving your JavaScript code into an external file so that you can compare inline and external JavaScript. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Html
Inline JavaScript
Notepad++
External JavaScript
JavaScript
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Discuss how JavaScript fits into the world of web development.
Add the HTML script element to an HTML document in preparation for adding JavaScript code.
Describe the various syntax rules and coding standards that typically apply to JavaScript code.
Write the JavaScript code to prompt for a name and display a greeting on the screen.
Explain the difference between inline and external JavaScript in terms of storage and application.
by MRNov 8, 2020
It is really helpful for the beginner. I have enjoyed learning it.
by CDOct 27, 2020
Awesome!!! Thanks to my instructors I managed to learn javascript
by HCOct 13, 2020
Good for introduction and overview about Javascript.
