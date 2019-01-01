IT Ticket Management with Typeform
16 ratings
Create a dynamic form to use in managing helpdesk tickets.
Explore ways to share your survey and analyze results.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project you will be able to use Typeform to create a dynamic form to manage employee IT ticket submissions. You will explore the different question templates and use free features to create a beautiful form that will streamline the helpdesk process. You will be able to use Typeform to create, personalize, and share your survey, as well as analyze results. Once you have completed the project you will have the skill base to create forms and surveys on your own for your business. You can view Typeform’s full security policy here: https://help.typeform.com/hc/en-us/articles/360029259552-Security-at-Typeform
No prior experience required. This project is geared towards IT professionals.
Dynamic Forms
Helpdesk
Surveys
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a Typeform account & add a workspace to your profile.
Gather contact information from respondents & learn recall information.
Introduction to multiple choice & personalizing long text questions.
Construct a question group & generate a rating slide.
Personalize the Typeform with a design & explore the share and results page.
