IT Ticket Management with Typeform

In this Free Guided Project, you will:

Create a dynamic form to use in managing helpdesk tickets.

Explore ways to share your survey and analyze results.

By the end of this project you will be able to use Typeform to create a dynamic form to manage employee IT ticket submissions. You will explore the different question templates and use free features to create a beautiful form that will streamline the helpdesk process. You will be able to use Typeform to create, personalize, and share your survey, as well as analyze results. Once you have completed the project you will have the skill base to create forms and surveys on your own for your business. You can view Typeform’s full security policy here: https://help.typeform.com/hc/en-us/articles/360029259552-Security-at-Typeform

Requirements

No prior experience required. This project is geared towards IT professionals.

Skills you will develop

  • Dynamic Forms

  • Helpdesk

  • Surveys

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Create a Typeform account & add a workspace to your profile.

  2. Gather contact information from respondents & learn recall information.

  3. Introduction to multiple choice & personalizing long text questions.

  4. Construct a question group & generate a rating slide.

  5. Personalize the Typeform with a design & explore the share and results page.

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Frequently Asked Questions

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

