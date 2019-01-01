Create an Employee Feedback Survey with TypeForm
21 ratings
Create a dynamic survey.
Learn valuable questions for gathering employee feedback.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Typeform is an online SaaS company that specializes in dynamic form building and online surveys. Typeform is used by large corporations and small businesses for a variety of different business operations. You will see Typeform used in analytics & reporting, collaboration, customer support, email marketing, lead generation, and so much more. Typeform works in conjunction with several well-known apps to seamlessly inegrate into your marketing & sales environment. By integrating Typeform into apps you’re currently using you will expand your business’ capacity for growth. This project is an introductory level course intended for business professionals who would like to collect employee feedback using interactive forms. The project will focus on the basics of creating an interactive form. We will learn about the different types of questions available, themes. and sharing our survey. At the end of the project the learner will be able to design their own professional dynamic form for collecting employee feedback. This project will talk briefly about sharing the survey with respondents. The focus of this project is helping learners to begin the process by familiarizing them with the platform and creating the survey using features available in the free version. Typeform values its user’s security and understands the need for rigorous security measures. Their infrastructure is hosted via Amazon Web Services (AWS) on servers located in Virginia and Frankfurt, Germany. You can view Typeform’s full security policy here: https://help.typeform.com/hc/en-us/articles/360029259552-Security-at-Typeform
No experience necessary.
Gathering Feedback
Employee Satisfaction
Surveys
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Creating an Account & Setting Up the Form
Develop Title Page & Single Answer Multiple Choice Question
Select All that Apply & Opinion Scale Questions
Short Response Questions
Optional Email Response & Thank You Statement Screen
Set-up Themes & Sharing
