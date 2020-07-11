Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Javascript animation for websites, storytelling, data visualization and games by Coursera Project Network

4.3
stars
160 ratings
32 reviews

About the Course

In this course, we’ll guide you through a series of hands-on projects. You’ll build your own animations used in telling stories, in conveying data for presentations and in simple games for motivating kids. Everything will be done using only HTML, CSS and Javascript (ES6), so you’ll gain the foundational skills applicable to any other visualization or game framework you might wish to use later. Note: discussion forums in guided projects such as this one are not monitored or supported by Coursera staff or instructors....

Top reviews

ND

May 13, 2021

It's a very good course for beginners and I got to learn a lot and improve my photography in every way possible! I recommend it to everyone who's interested in Photography and want to do more with it.

KS

Jul 25, 2020

Loved this course! I really love how we can try out various things without installing anything with a guide. Thank you so much for this amazing course.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 32 Reviews for Javascript animation for websites, storytelling, data visualization and games

By Eladio R V

Jul 11, 2020

Es bastante bueno el curso la verdad, si sabes javascript pero aún no haz trabajado con animaciones es muy buen curso para empezar y los ejemplos además son bastantes buenos y fáciles de seguir por lo que si deseas aprender como hacer que tu página sea más dinámica este curso es bastante bueno.

By Mansi K

Jul 18, 2020

It is helpful to those who are interested in making animations and they can start by this.

It is also helpful in making webpages animations,

you would learn that javascript is a great scripting language and can do many more things........

Thank you Mr. Ravi Puralena

By Arfatur R

Aug 4, 2020

Not even understand anything

By Kanthi S S

Jul 26, 2020

By TEHREEM I

Aug 18, 2020

It was great. Please consider adding notes too. For anyone, who does not know the basics, these notes would be really helpful.

By Parima K

Aug 6, 2020

Learnt simple animation in a really simplified way. Keep it up coursera. You deserve 5 stars!!

By Aynakhan K

Sep 16, 2020

I am very grateful for this course i have gained a lot of information about animating!

By Seelam S

Jul 24, 2020

A good course to introduce animation in to web framework!☺

By Bindu V S

Aug 5, 2020

you get an idea about animation using Javascrip

By Milda M

Sep 16, 2020

I like this course!

By Lyka D L

Aug 5, 2020

Nice course!

By Tanya S

Aug 15, 2020

nice

By sohaib k

Jul 17, 2020

pretty cool for students who are striving for animation sector and also want some hands-on knowledge about js and data visualization, Cool Instructor.

By Syed Z A

Jul 10, 2020

Good and easy project.

Also every requirement were available on instructors behalf only.

By Seif E M

Sep 20, 2020

good course as a beginning to the animation with javaScript

By prajakta p

Aug 30, 2020

good course and interesting one

By JHULEN M M Q

Sep 9, 2020

good but not so specific

By Prashant P

Aug 2, 2020

Nice project guiding.

By AMBAPARDIWALA V A

Aug 3, 2020

Nice course.

By The T

Jul 31, 2020

Loved it.

By SHWETA Y

Aug 7, 2020

great

By Gabriel B C

Aug 3, 2020

I use coding in my daily life and I really missed out on the explanation of JS functions. Since i usually program in C, so many functions the instructor used I wanted an explanation but he just skipped over them. Although I believe it was on purpose, to make people who dont know coding understand the basics of animation, some extra explanation would be really nice

By HAFIZ A

Jul 15, 2020

it was good topic but the properties was not explained

By Nuwan D

May 14, 2021

By Divyanshu K

Oct 31, 2020

Really Nice course and Instructor is clear, concise and his way of getting us involved and try things for ourselves is awesome.

