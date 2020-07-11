ND
May 13, 2021
It's a very good course for beginners and I got to learn a lot and improve my photography in every way possible! I recommend it to everyone who's interested in Photography and want to do more with it.
KS
Jul 25, 2020
Loved this course! I really love how we can try out various things without installing anything with a guide. Thank you so much for this amazing course.
By Eladio R V•
Jul 11, 2020
Es bastante bueno el curso la verdad, si sabes javascript pero aún no haz trabajado con animaciones es muy buen curso para empezar y los ejemplos además son bastantes buenos y fáciles de seguir por lo que si deseas aprender como hacer que tu página sea más dinámica este curso es bastante bueno.
By Mansi K•
Jul 18, 2020
It is helpful to those who are interested in making animations and they can start by this.
It is also helpful in making webpages animations,
you would learn that javascript is a great scripting language and can do many more things........
Thank you Mr. Ravi Puralena
By Arfatur R•
Aug 4, 2020
Not even understand anything
By Kanthi S S•
Jul 26, 2020
By TEHREEM I•
Aug 18, 2020
It was great. Please consider adding notes too. For anyone, who does not know the basics, these notes would be really helpful.
By Parima K•
Aug 6, 2020
Learnt simple animation in a really simplified way. Keep it up coursera. You deserve 5 stars!!
By Aynakhan K•
Sep 16, 2020
I am very grateful for this course i have gained a lot of information about animating!
By Seelam S•
Jul 24, 2020
A good course to introduce animation in to web framework!☺
By Bindu V S•
Aug 5, 2020
you get an idea about animation using Javascrip
By Milda M•
Sep 16, 2020
I like this course!
By Lyka D L•
Aug 5, 2020
Nice course!
By Tanya S•
Aug 15, 2020
nice
By sohaib k•
Jul 17, 2020
pretty cool for students who are striving for animation sector and also want some hands-on knowledge about js and data visualization, Cool Instructor.
By Syed Z A•
Jul 10, 2020
Good and easy project.
Also every requirement were available on instructors behalf only.
By Seif E M•
Sep 20, 2020
good course as a beginning to the animation with javaScript
By prajakta p•
Aug 30, 2020
good course and interesting one
By JHULEN M M Q•
Sep 9, 2020
good but not so specific
By Prashant P•
Aug 2, 2020
Nice project guiding.
By AMBAPARDIWALA V A•
Aug 3, 2020
Nice course.
By The T•
Jul 31, 2020
Loved it.
By SHWETA Y•
Aug 7, 2020
great
By Gabriel B C•
Aug 3, 2020
I use coding in my daily life and I really missed out on the explanation of JS functions. Since i usually program in C, so many functions the instructor used I wanted an explanation but he just skipped over them. Although I believe it was on purpose, to make people who dont know coding understand the basics of animation, some extra explanation would be really nice
By HAFIZ A•
Jul 15, 2020
it was good topic but the properties was not explained
By Nuwan D•
May 14, 2021
By Divyanshu K•
Oct 31, 2020
Really Nice course and Instructor is clear, concise and his way of getting us involved and try things for ourselves is awesome.