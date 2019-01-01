JavaScript Decision Programming with Switch
Demonstrate the correct use of syntax when writing a Switch statement in JavaScript.
Solve a business problem with a Switch statement in JavaScript.
Compare the Switch and If-Else statements in JavaScript.
In this intermediate-level project you will examine the need to make decisions in programming using the Switch feature in JavaScript. Using the Notepad++ editor and JavaScript embedded in HTML, you will write the JavaScript code to test a condition and then take an action based on the test result. As you develop your JavaScript toolset, you’ll find the Switch to be a useful alternative to the If-Else statement. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Decision Programming
Web Programming
If-Else
JavaScript Switch
JavaScript
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Explore examples of business problems where decision programming is required to produce the correct solution.
Review the JavaScript Switch statement to investigate the logic and syntax requirements.
Write a JavaScript Switch statement to test a condition and provide an action for each test result.
Investigate the Switch statement more closely to identify ways to make the code run more efficiently.
Examine a problem solution using an IF-Else statement and compare it to the Switch statement that solves the same problem.
