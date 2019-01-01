JavaScript Numbers: Properties and Methods
Declare and use a variable with a number data type in JavaScript.
Write code using JavaScript number properties.
Write code using JavaScript number methods.
In this beginning-level project you will work with the number data type, and with properties and methods that apply to numbers. You will use Notepad++ to write JavaScript code and the Chrome browser to view your results. For a JavaScript programmer, understanding how to deal with variables that contain numbers is a prerequisite for any kind of number processing – even something as simple as accepting a number from a prompt() method and using it in a calculation. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
isNaN()
Number()
Javascript Methods
toString()
JavaScript
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Write JavaScript code to declare a variable and then assign a number value to that variable.
Use the Number() method to convert a value in a string variable to a number.
Write JavaScript code to convert a number variable into a string variable using the toString() method.
Use methods to check whether the value of a variable is an integer, or not a number at all.
Experiment with number properties in JavaScript code.
