معرفة اهتمامات الجمهور عبر رؤى الجمهور على فيسبوك
في هذه الدورة التدريبية القائمة على المشروع والتي تستغرق ساعة واحدة، ستتعرف على أهمية تحديد اهتمامات الجمهور في فيسبوك وطرق البحث عنها. في نهاية هذه الدورة، ستصبح قادراً على تحديد اهتمامات الجمهور الفعالة والمفيدة لعملك عبر استخدام: رؤى فيسبوك، مدير الإعلانات في فيسيوك وبعض الطرق الإضافية كاستخدام انستغرام و موقع similarweb.com، وبذلك ستصبح قادرا على تحسين استهداف الجماهير المهتمة بعملك وبالتالي نجاح الحملة الإعلانية وتحقيق المنافسة في سوق العمل.
معرفة عامة حول فيسبوك هو عامل مساعد لفهم محتوى الدورة التدريبية
التعرف على اهتمامات الجمهور وأهمية البحث عنها
تحديد اهتمامات الجمهور باستخدام رؤى الجمهور
تحديد اهتمامات الجمهور باستخدام مدير الإعلانات 1
تحديد اهتمامات الجمهور باستخدام مدير الإعلانات 2
تحديد اهتمامات الجمهور عبر البحث في مواقع التواصل والويب
