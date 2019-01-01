تعلم Java و JavaFX من خلال عمل آلة حاسبة
مرحبًا بك في تعلم Java و JavaFX من خلال عمل آلة حاسبة. هذه دورة تدريبية قائمة على المشروع وتستغرق حوالي ساعتين لإكمالها. قبل التعمق في المشروع، يرجى إلقاء نظرة على أهداف الدورة التدريبية وهيكلها: في نهاية المشروع ده هتقدر تعمل آله حاسبه كامله باستخدام Java و Java FX (واحدة من اهم واكبر المكاتب الموجوده). هيديك دفعه وأسس في واحدة من أهم لغات البرمجة وأوسعها استخداما، Java. project هيعلمك أسس البرمجة زي الbasic data structures، conditional statements، والloops. تعلمك الJava والJavaFX هيفتحلك أبواب وهيخليك تعرف تعمل cross platform applications متوافقة لاحتياجاتك. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Computer Programming
Javafx
Java
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
بنهاية Task 1، هتقدر تعمل Java environment تكتب الكود فيه.
بنهاية Task 2، هتقدر تعمل variables أو متغيرات بأنواع بيانات مختلفة في Java.
بنهاية Task 3، هتقدر تكتب conditional statements أو عبارات مشروطة في Java.
بنهاية Task 4، هتقدر تعمل visual layout أو تصميم مرئي للتطبيق باستخدام Scene builder.
بنهاية Task 5، هتقدر توصل التصميم لكود الJava عشان تنفذ إجراءات مختلفة.
