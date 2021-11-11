Les Statistiques d'Audience Facebook
Dans ce projet guidé, vous apprendrez comment les statistiques d'audience Facebook vous aident à cibler vos publicités Facebook. Vous découvrirez l'outil, apprendrez la méthode pour y accéder, et connaissez l'audience potentielle, en terminant par la stratégie à suivre pour trouver de vraies pages Facebook à cibler. A la fin de ce projet, vous aurez appris à accéder aux statistiques d'audience Facebook et valider la taille d'un marché potentiel, analyser les fans de vos pages Facebook, et valider les intérêts à cibler pour votre ciblage avancé, et valider les pages ciblées Facebook.
La connaissance de Facebook est utile mais pas obligatoire
Marketing
Audience
Social Media
Social Media Platforms
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction sur les statistiques d'audience facebook
Accéder à l'outil statistiques d'audience Facebook
Présentation de l'audience potentielle
Analyser les statistiques d'audience facebook
Trouver des pages facebook à cibler
