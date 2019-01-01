Create a Targeted Ad With Facebook Audience Insights
Use the Facebook Insights tool.
Create targeted audiences for Facebook Advertising.
Build basic Facebook Ads.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project, you will be able to create three different types of target audience ads for a small business using Facebook Audience Insights. This is a great tool to use if you want to take part in one of the world's largest marketplaces, Facebook. Specifically, you will create a Contact List, Site Visitor, and App User targeted ad for Facebook advertising. This is a great project to use if you have plans to advertise on Facebook. It is a useful project for marketing and sales professionals, but is easy to handle for people from any department in any role.
Familiarity with social media and Facebook is helpful for this project, but not required.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Understand Your Audience Options and The Audience Insight Tool
Create Types Of Custom Audiences
Create A “Contact List” Custom Audience Targeted Ad
Create a “Site Visitor” Custom Audience Targeted Ad
Create An “App User” Custom Audience Targeted Ad
