Graphic design: pop your Linkedin with 3D effect using Canva
Use Canva to create a simple 3D effect
Use Canva to create a customised cover image
Explore simple 3D effects in flat design
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project, you will learn how to use Canva to create a simple 3D effect for a customised cover image to enhance your Linkedin profile. Canva is a graphic design platform, used to create visual contents such as social media graphics, presentations, posters, documents...The users can create their own graphic or choose from many templates ready to use. The platform is free to use with optional paid subscriptions for additional functionality. LinkedIn is the largest business and employment-oriented online service that operates via websites and mobile apps. The platform is structured as a social platform mainly used for professional networking, and allows job seekers to post their CVs and employers to post jobs. Being largely used by recruiters and sales professionals, LinkedIn allows members (both workers and employers) to create profiles and "connect" to each other in an online social network which may represent real-world professional relationships.
Login into Canva.com free account recommended.
LinkedIn profile useful.
No previous experience needed.
3D effect
Graphic Design
Flat Design
Illustration
3D design
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a free account on Canva
Set up a custom sized template
Draw and arrange shapes to create 3d effect
Add text
Variations
Save and Export
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
