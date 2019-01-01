Manipulate Arrays with JavaScript Methods
Add elements to an array using JavaScript array methods.
Remove element from an array using JavaScript array methods.
Create a new array from one or more existing arrays using JavaScript array methods.
Add elements to an array using JavaScript array methods.
Remove element from an array using JavaScript array methods.
Create a new array from one or more existing arrays using JavaScript array methods.
By the end of this project, you will have used JavaScript methods to manipulate the elements in an array. Methods can be used to add new elements to an array and to remove unwanted elements. Methods can also be used to create a new array by copying elements from one or more existing arrays. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Merge arrays
JS Arrays
toString()
JS Methods
JavaScript
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Use the toString() method to extract all of the elements in the array and place them into a string with the elements separated by commas.
Use the push(), unshift(), and splice() methods to include a new element to the end of an array.
Use the pop(), shift() and splice() methods to remove the elements from an array.
Use the slice() method to copy elements from an existing array into a new array.
Use the concat() method to create a new array by merging the contents of two existing arrays.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.