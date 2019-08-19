Mastering Data Analysis with Pandas: Learning Path Part 2
11 ratings
Master data analysis and manipulation in Pandas and Python
Define and manipulate Pandas DataFrame
Label-based and integer-based DataFrame indexing
In this structured series of hands-on guided projects, we will master the fundamentals of data analysis and manipulation with Pandas and Python. Pandas is a super powerful, fast, flexible and easy to use open-source data analysis and manipulation tool. This guided project is the second of a series of multiple guided projects (learning path) that is designed for anyone who wants to master data analysis with pandas. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Data Analysis
Python Programming
Data Manipulation
Pandas
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction to Pandas DataFrame Fundamentals
Read CSV and HTML data
Write DataFrame into CSV
Setting/Resetting Pandas Index
Select Columns from a DataFrame
Add/Delete DataFrame Columns
Label-based DataFrame Elements Selection
Integer-based DataFrame Selection
Broadcast Operations
Sorting and Ordering
