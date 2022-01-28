Microsoft Azure Relational Databases
10 ratings
Create an Azure Database for MYSQL Server using the Azure Portal
Create an Azure MySQL Database by connecting to the cloud service
Add, Modify and Query Data in Azure MySQL database
10 ratings
Create an Azure Database for MYSQL Server using the Azure Portal
Create an Azure MySQL Database by connecting to the cloud service
Add, Modify and Query Data in Azure MySQL database
In this 2-hour long tutorial, you will learn how to create, and configure a Microsoft Azure Database for MySQL server and database. We will do this by walking through the process of creating a free trial subscription on Azure, logging in and getting familiar with the Azure Portal. We will create a Resource Group in preparation for creating the Azure database and then step through the process of configuring and deploying an Azure Database for MySQL server. From here we will connect securely to the cloud based server and create a new database. We will then populate the database with some sample data, query and update the data using the MySQL command line tool. Once complete we will restore the database to a point in time using the Azure restore database process and finally clean up unused resources keeping costs to a minimum. The skills learned in this guided project provide the foundation to understanding and implementing Azure Relational Databases specifically in relation to MySQL which is a fully managed database offering from Microsoft Azure. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions. If you enjoy this project, we recommend taking the Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals DP-900 Exam Prep Specialization: https://www.coursera.org/specializations/microsoft-azure-dp-900-data-fundamentals
Azure Cloud Shell
Cloud Services
Azure database for MySQL server
MySQL command line utility
Azure Relational Databases
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a free trial account in Microsoft Azure and log in using the new subscription.
Create a Resource Group in preparation for creating a new Azure Database for MySQL Server
Create, configure aconfigure secure access through the server firewallnd deploy an Azure Database for MySQL Server using the Azure Portal
Configure firewall setting to allow access to the Azure database for MySQL server through the cloud service
Connect and authenticate to the Azure Database for MySQL Server for the first time.
Create a new database on the Azure MySQL server, load sample data and process queries using the MySQL command-line tool.
Update data in the new database
Restore the database to a point in time.
Clean up and Delete unwanted resources to keep costs to a minimum
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by JTJan 28, 2022
I rated this course a 5 out of 5 solely on the training I received. If I could take a 1/2 point away I would due to the issues I had with the web interface.
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.