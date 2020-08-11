MK
Oct 26, 2020
I found the project much relevant for those who are going to learn react shortly. Instructure is a lovely teacher and person. I appreciate teaching skills of course instructors. Thanks! Coursera
KS
Jun 3, 2020
I enjoyed this hands-on learning experience. The project tasks started off very simple, but by the time I progressed to arrow functions it was much more challenging.
By Ibrahim B•
Aug 10, 2020
I didn't like it :(
The instructor assumes you already know JavaScript and this is more like a "What's new in ES6", more than a Basics project. She skipped things that had me go back over and over until I understood what she was talking about.
Arrow functions and "this" were concepts that I hardly understood. Actually I'm going back to take a full JavaScript course from step zero.
By Angel M•
Jun 26, 2020
The content is ok, but the instructor has an accent that I found difficult to understand. Also, using the rhyme platform to code is painful. I would appreciate using my own IDE and just look at the video in coursera and not have the semi-split-screen that I can't even adjust to a resolution that makes it readable most of the time. Either I "see" the complete window in a reaaaaally small size, or zoom in and miss part of the window.
By Sayan M•
Jun 4, 2020
Great guided project
The instructor does provide adequate exercise while the project to clear your concepts.
A good starting point for learning ES6.
By Arwin H•
Aug 27, 2020
I like this course, well explained
By Shivam k•
Jun 9, 2020
Level should be BASIC
By Nitesh A•
Jun 29, 2020
Should have taught in-depth about ES6, this is just surface level
By Mukesh K•
Oct 27, 2020
By Kris S•
Jun 4, 2020
By Rafael d S B•
Aug 10, 2020
The course is pretty good. I enjoyed the hands-on activities. Besides, the instructor provides useful examples and explanations. I do recommend it.
By Raul A C G•
Jul 31, 2020
Fue excelente, la instructora explica muy bien el cambio a ES6 y el por que de ellos, los ejemplos son justos y necesarios para entender todo.
By Mariangel R A•
Aug 18, 2020
Es un muy buen curso para afianzar conocimientos de JavaScript ademas de aprender cosas nuevas. El curso esta en ingles, pero es entendible
By Arjun G•
Jun 5, 2020
Great Course I recommend every Javascript folks .Note there is one mistake in arrow function it should be even instead of prime .
By Soungalo O•
Apr 27, 2021
By amr w•
May 24, 2020
This course is excellent for learning JavaScript and the explanation method more than wonderful and the examples are excellent
By Don E•
May 4, 2021
Nice Introduction to ES6 Modern Javascript. Not a web app project but does show how to modify your setup to work with ES6.
By Vedant A•
Aug 12, 2020
Very informative course ! One must enroll it if he or she wants to go to developing field in javascript
By Abel O G•
Jun 17, 2020
Very concise and fast to brush up on ES6 syntax. Very well taught and explained. Thank you.
By Alpesh D•
Jul 29, 2020
Really helpful. Lectures are the right size and appropriate example to learn concepts
By amirul i•
Jul 24, 2020
Thanks, I have successfully completed this course. I have learned more practical.
By Daniela T G•
Apr 4, 2022
Me gusto bastante el curso, aprendi muchas cosas de las cuales desconocia.
By Pranav R N N•
Sep 30, 2020
good in this course you will learn all the basics of ES6 its great course
By Chathura S•
Aug 11, 2020
Best fit for my requirement of learning ES6. Thank you for this course !
By Ravi S•
Feb 25, 2021
Excellent course and practice sessions. Instructor was really awesome
By MOHIT•
Jun 7, 2020
Amazing! course, this helps me to build my basic in ES6 Javascript.
By Michael•
Jan 22, 2021
Great start especially if you want to learn JavaScript Frameworks.