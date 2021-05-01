Monitoring Kubernetes Cluster using Prometheus and Grafana
Create a Kubernetes cluster using kind.
Create deployment and service in our Kubernetes cluster.
Deploy and explore our Kubernetes cluster using Web-UI, Prometheus and Grafana.
In this 2-hour long project-based course on monitoring Kubernetes cluster using Prometheus and Grafana, you will learn to create a Kubernetes cluster using kind. You will also learn to create create deployment and service in our Kubernetes cluster. At the end of the course you will to deploy and explore Kubernetes Dashboard (Web-UI), scrape key metrics using Prometheus, and finally, visualize the scraped metrics on Grafana dashboards. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Kubernetes
deployments
Prometheus
Grafana
Dashboard
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a Kubernetes cluster using kind.
Create deployment and service in our Kubernetes cluster.
Deploy and explore Kubernetes Dashboard (Web-UI).
Scrape key metrics using Prometheus.
Visualize the scraped metrics on Grafana dashboards.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
