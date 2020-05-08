Neural Network from Scratch in TensorFlow
How to implement a neural network from scratch using TensorFlow.
How to solve a multi-class classification problem using the neural network implementation.
In this 2-hours long project-based course, you will learn how to implement a Neural Network model in TensorFlow using its core functionality (i.e. without the help of a high level API like Keras). You will also implement the gradient descent algorithm with the help of TensorFlow's automatic differentiation. While it’s easier to get started with TensorFlow with the Keras API, it’s still worth understanding how a slightly lower level implementation might work in tensorﬂow, and this project will give you a great starting point. In order to be successful in this project, you should be familiar with python programming, TensorFlow basics, conceptual understanding of Neural Networks and gradient descent. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Data Science
Deep Learning
Mathematical Optimization
Artificial Neural Network
Tensorflow
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create the Neural Network class
Create a forward pass function
Use the cross entropy loss with logits
Create a predict function
Create the main training mechanism and implement gradient descent with automatic differentiation
Break down data-set in batches
Apply the neural network model to solve a multi-class classification problem
Plot the training results
by DKMay 8, 2020
It is a good course to know about the neural networks using tensorflow.
by RKJun 12, 2020
Great course! The instructor explains the concepts well
by BPJul 10, 2020
Good for intermediate. But, a little hard for Begineer.
by SCJul 11, 2020
The instructor has explained each line of code and this helped me understand the context better and I was able to keep track of things with ease. Thank you Sir
