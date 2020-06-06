RV
Aug 5, 2020
The instructor was to the point and the tutorial was well prepared. Data was also freely available hence I was able to run the program from my own laptop. I would learn from this instructor again.
RD
Jun 10, 2020
A very good introductory project to understand machine learning model deployment in web app.\n\nAll the concepts raised in the projects are well explained by Amit sir.
By John W•
Jun 5, 2020
This project used relatively little Streamlit. While interesting in structure, it didn’t dive in deep to any particular aspect of the technology. It left key issues unexplained. This project needs to figure out what it wants to emphasize and focus on it.
By Vinita S•
Aug 20, 2020
This is a great project!
I just have one suggestion. The ending of the project got confusing as there was a minor error in the code, a comma needed to be added. In the video, the correction was done quickly and the screen switched from the jupyter notebook to the streamlit interface so fast, that I had to play the video back a few times to identify the exact moment where the correction was made. Then I looked at the screen and realized that a comma was added.
As an instructor myself, I understand that re-recording parts of the project can be daunting. Perhaps you can add an annotation explaining that a comma needed to be added.
By Tushar G•
May 23, 2020
Instructor explained each and every line code was excellent. This is the first online course on Neural Network and completely understand the practical concepts of Neural Network. Thank you very much for all.
By Raihan A V•
Aug 6, 2020
By RUDRA P D•
Jun 11, 2020
By Ravi P B•
Jun 16, 2020
Excellent project .A nice way to get started with streamlit and flask with practical hands on experience.Instructor has been truly fantastic.
By Subtain M•
Jun 28, 2020
A helpful guided project that explained the concept of visualizing the insights of neural nets in a easy manner
By Cheikh B•
Mar 29, 2021
Very good project and easy to understand i love all your projects. Thanks a lot for what you are doing
By Ronak S J•
May 14, 2020
nice and very informative got to know many thing on how to model and deploy a deep-learning models
By Aravindhan A•
Sep 22, 2020
Very nice handson project. Very good explanation of each and every step. Easy to follow
By Debadri B•
May 29, 2020
Very good skill for developing an app quickly for demonstration purpose.
By R M V•
May 20, 2020
Very Nice, but the lecturer explanation sometimes was not clear
By METHINI M•
Jun 8, 2020
It was a great experience to learn this course
By M V•
Sep 24, 2020
Great Application !
By Gangone R•
Jul 4, 2020
very useful course
By PODUGU S C•
Sep 28, 2020
excellent
By Doss D•
Jun 26, 2020
Thank you
By Santiago G•
Aug 16, 2020
Thanks!
By Kamlesh C•
Jul 20, 2020
Thanks
By tale p•
Jun 28, 2020
good
By p s•
Jun 23, 2020
Good
By Vajinepalli s s•
Jun 18, 2020
nice
By SIDHEEK.K.T•
May 23, 2020
Good
By SRIDEVI B•
May 15, 2020
5
By jonathan g•
Aug 16, 2020
This project helped me to understand how to deploy an artificial intelligence application using flask and streamlit.