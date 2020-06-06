Chevron Left
Back to Neural Network Visualizer Web App with Python

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Neural Network Visualizer Web App with Python by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
230 ratings
37 reviews

About the Course

In this 2 hour long project-based course, you will learn to create a Neural Network Visualizer web application using Streamlit, and a simple model server using Keras and Flask. You will also use Keras to train a Neural Network model, and use Keras' functional API to create a model with multiple outputs. We will create a web application that will visualize the outputs of all the nodes of all the layers of the neural network for a given input image. In order to complete this project successfully, you will need prior programming experience with Python, understanding of the theory behind neural networks, and familiarity with Keras. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

RV

Aug 5, 2020

The instructor was to the point and the tutorial was well prepared. Data was also freely available hence I was able to run the program from my own laptop. I would learn from this instructor again.

RD

Jun 10, 2020

A very good introductory project to understand machine learning model deployment in web app.\n\nAll the concepts raised in the projects are well explained by Amit sir.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 37 Reviews for Neural Network Visualizer Web App with Python

By John W

Jun 5, 2020

This project used relatively little Streamlit. While interesting in structure, it didn’t dive in deep to any particular aspect of the technology. It left key issues unexplained. This project needs to figure out what it wants to emphasize and focus on it.

By Vinita S

Aug 20, 2020

This is a great project!

I just have one suggestion. The ending of the project got confusing as there was a minor error in the code, a comma needed to be added. In the video, the correction was done quickly and the screen switched from the jupyter notebook to the streamlit interface so fast, that I had to play the video back a few times to identify the exact moment where the correction was made. Then I looked at the screen and realized that a comma was added.

As an instructor myself, I understand that re-recording parts of the project can be daunting. Perhaps you can add an annotation explaining that a comma needed to be added.

By Tushar G

May 23, 2020

Instructor explained each and every line code was excellent. This is the first online course on Neural Network and completely understand the practical concepts of Neural Network. Thank you very much for all.

By Raihan A V

Aug 6, 2020

The instructor was to the point and the tutorial was well prepared. Data was also freely available hence I was able to run the program from my own laptop. I would learn from this instructor again.

By RUDRA P D

Jun 11, 2020

A very good introductory project to understand machine learning model deployment in web app.

All the concepts raised in the projects are well explained by Amit sir.

By Ravi P B

Jun 16, 2020

Excellent project .A nice way to get started with streamlit and flask with practical hands on experience.Instructor has been truly fantastic.

By Subtain M

Jun 28, 2020

A helpful guided project that explained the concept of visualizing the insights of neural nets in a easy manner

By Cheikh B

Mar 29, 2021

Very good project and easy to understand i love all your projects. Thanks a lot for what you are doing

By Ronak S J

May 14, 2020

nice and very informative got to know many thing on how to model and deploy a deep-learning models

By Aravindhan A

Sep 22, 2020

Very nice handson project. Very good explanation of each and every step. Easy to follow

By Debadri B

May 29, 2020

Very good skill for developing an app quickly for demonstration purpose.

By R M V

May 20, 2020

Very Nice, but the lecturer explanation sometimes was not clear

By METHINI M

Jun 8, 2020

It was a great experience to learn this course

By M V

Sep 24, 2020

Great Application !

By Gangone R

Jul 4, 2020

very useful course

By PODUGU S C

Sep 28, 2020

excellent

By Doss D

Jun 26, 2020

Thank you

By Santiago G

Aug 16, 2020

Thanks!

By Kamlesh C

Jul 20, 2020

Thanks

By tale p

Jun 28, 2020

good

By p s

Jun 23, 2020

Good

By Vajinepalli s s

Jun 18, 2020

nice

By SIDHEEK.K.T

May 23, 2020

Good

By SRIDEVI B

May 15, 2020

5

By jonathan g

Aug 16, 2020

This project helped me to understand how to deploy an artificial intelligence application using flask and streamlit.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder