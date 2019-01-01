Object Detection Using Facebook's Detectron2
Create an Object Detection Model using Facebook's Detectron2.
Make Inferences Using the Object Detection Model
Create an Object Detection Model using Facebook's Detectron2.
Make Inferences Using the Object Detection Model
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to train an Object Detection Model using Facebook's Detectron2. Detectron2 is a research platform and a production library for deep learning, built by Facebook AI Research (FAIR). We will be building an Object Detection Language Identification Model to identify English and Hindi texts written which can be extended to different use cases. We will look at the entire cycle of Model Development and Evaluation in Detectron2. We will first look at how to load a dataset, visualize it and prepare it as an input to the Deep Learning Model. We will then look at how we can build a Faster R-CNN model in Detectron2 and customize it. We will then configure the parameters & hyperparameters of the model. We will then move on to training the Model and subsequently to model inference and evaluation. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Computer Vision
Object Detection
Deep Learning
Detectron2
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction to Detectron2 & Setup
Preparing and loading the Dataset
Visualizing the Dataset
Build and Customizing the Training Model
Configuring & Training the Model
Inference & Evaluation
