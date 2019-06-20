A Second Brain with Obsidian
Use Markdown language to create formatted text.
Import existing notes into the Obsidian environment.
Generate different visualizations for your digital brain.
In this hands-on guided project you will learn how to use the knowledge base app Obsidian. With its powerful interface, Obsidian makes it easy for anyone to structure note taking dynamics suitable for a variety of purposes: from personal journaling, to study or work notes. On top of that, one can establish links across notes and quite literally build a digital brain based on all of these connections, powered by Obsidian's Graph View.
Knowledge Management
Complexity Thinking
note-taking
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introducing Obsidian
Creating a Vault
Graph View
Tags
Aliases
Themes and Languages
Publish
