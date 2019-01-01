Optimiza tu cuenta de negocio en Instagram
Al final de este proyecto aprenderás a optimizar tu cuenta de negocio en Instagram. El objetivo de este proyecto guiado es optimizar tu perfil profesional en Instagram para atraer la atención de los usuarios. Una cuenta de negocio en Instagram te permite anunciar tu empresa publicando anuncios, fotos e imágenes con tu grupo objetivo en Instagram. Hoy conocerás varias técnicas que te ayudarán a mejorar la apariencia de tu empresa en Instagram y alcanzar a tu grupo objetivo. El objetivo de este proyecto es familiarizarte con Instagram for Business y crear una cuenta de negocio para que puedas anunciar tu marca o tu empresa. A través de anuncios, fotos y posts en Instagram alcanzarás tu grupo objetivo en la red social Instagram. El marketing de redes sociales requiere encontrar métodos creativos para atraer la atención de los usuarios a tus productos o servicios, muchas veces con un presupuesto de marketing mínimo.
Social Media Marketing
Marketing Strategy
Social Media Platforms
Graphic Design
Establece una cuenta profesional de Instagram.
Conecta tu página de negocio en Facebook con tu cuenta profesional en Instagram.
Diseña un perfil atractivo para tu cuenta de negocio en Instagram.
Incluye hashtags en tus publicaciones de Instagram.
Planifica tu contenido y cuando publicas nuevo contenido en Instagram.
