Optimize Your Database with Indexes
Learn the principles of database indexes
Learn how to design and manage database indexes
Learn how to measure performance of SQL and indexes
In this 1 hour guided project, you will learn about what database indexes are and how they optimize certain database operations. By the end of this guided project, you will be able to profile database operations and design appropriate indexes to improve the performance of your relational database. Basic SQL required as a prerequisite (for example, perform multi-column selection with multiple criteria).
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Task 1: Overview of indexes
Task 2: Create an index on set names
Optional: After Task 2 Assessment
Task 3: Create a unique index and profile SQL performance
Task 4: Working with multi-column indexes
Optional: After Task 4 Practice
Task 5: Indexing across tables
Optional: Cumulative challenge
