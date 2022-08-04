Power Pages for Beginners: Create Website for Your Company

You're developing an amazing business idea and you need a website for it? You want to make it on your own, but you're not a Frontend developer? If that's you, then this is the course you need! With low-code and no-code technology, we are going to create a classic website that suits many business cases, with the help of the newest member of the Power Platform family - Power Pages. Microsoft Power Pages is a secure, low-code platform for creating, hosting, and administering modern websites. With Power Pages, you can build sites with business data stored in Microsoft Dataverse and used for building apps, workflows, intelligent virtual agents, reports, and analytics, and you can share them with other Microsoft Power Platform components within your organization. After completing this course, learners will know how to create a website that contains links, buttons, simple and complex forms, and how to add files to the site. The requirement for this guided project is having a Microsoft Developer Program account and you will be provided with instructions on how to acquire it. Although anyone can learn to use Power Pages, being familiar with HTML basics is a plus if you want to use the platform's more advanced options, which we will briefly touch upon in this project.
