PowerBI Report Development Crash Course
126 ratings
5,296 already enrolled
Create Relationship in PowerBI
Create Visualization in PowerBI
Publish a report in powerbi service
Hello, In this project, we will see in detail the steps required to create a PowerBI report using PowerBI Desktop and also we will publish this report on PowerBI service in the respective workspace. This project is designed for beginners who have no idea about PowerBI so they can quickly get a glimpse of how to create a report in PowerBI. Pre-requisites: - PowerBI Account Here is a brief description of the tasks we are going to perform in this project: Task1: Get Data In this task we will first see an overview of PowerBI Desktop and then using PowerBI Desktop we will connect to the source data using the Get Data option. At the end of this task we would have imported all the source data in PowerBI Desktop Task2: Create Relationship & Calculated Columns In this task, we will create relationships between different source tables imported in PowerBI. In this process of creating relationship, we will also see how to created a calculated column using DAX query language. Task3: Customize field level properties In this task, we will explore and customize different field level properties like datatype, summarization, hidden etc. Task4: Create visualizations in report In this task, we will see how to create different visualizations in the report. We will also see how to add filters or slicers. We will explore visualizations like line chart, pie chart, table etc. Task5: Publish report to PowerBI service In all previous tasks, we have developed the report in PowerBI Desktop which is the local application installed on our desktop. In this task, we will see how to publish the task in power bi service. All The Best !!
by SSApr 1, 2022
Very nice course for beginers. It covers almost everything for a starter. Thank you Amit for designing this course.
by MCMar 24, 2022
Easy to understand, instructor was very thorough and explained the concepts well.
by SKDec 5, 2021
IT IS GOOD COURSE ACTUAL BUT IT IS SHORT AND SIMPLE.
by PMNov 29, 2021
It was very helpful for the beginners, nice explanation, thank you
