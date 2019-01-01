Predicting the Weather with Artificial Neural Networks
In this one hour long project-based course, you will tackle a real-world prediction problem using machine learning. The dataset we are going to use comes from the Australian government. They recorded daily weather observations from a number of Australian weather stations. We will use this data to train an artificial neural network to predict whether it will rain tomorrow. By the end of this project, you will have created a machine learning model using industry standard tools, including Python and sklearn. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Artificial Neural Network
cyclical attributes
Pandas
Hyperparameter Optimization
sklearn
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Load a dataset from file
Process a dataset to make it compatible with a neural network
Split a dataset into training and testing sets
Train a neural network and make predictions
Optimize a neural network
