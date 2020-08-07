Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Predictive Analytics for Business with H2O in R by Coursera Project Network

4.9
stars
48 ratings
7 reviews

About the Course

This is a hands-on, guided project on Predictive Analytics for Business with H2O in R. By the end of this project, you will be able apply machine learning and predictive analytics to solve a business problem, explain and describe automatic machine learning, perform automatic machine learning (AutoML) with H2O in R. We will take a data-driven approach to predict the success of bank telemarketing. H2O's AutoML automates the process of training and tuning a large selection of models, allowing the user to focus on other aspects of the data science and machine learning pipeline such as data pre-processing, feature engineering and model deployment. To successfully complete the project, we recommend that you have prior experience with programming in R, basic machine learning theory, and have trained ML models in R. We will not be exploring how any particular model works nor dive into the math behind them. Instead, we assume you have this foundational knowledge and want to learn to use H2O in R for predictive analytics. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Khandaker M A

Aug 7, 2020

This is a well-prepared guided project. I will recommend everyone to take this.

By Joon S

Jul 24, 2020

Well taught, and approachable intro to h2o tool.

By Maurice K O

Aug 5, 2020

As this course is for intermediate users, it is advisable to have some R background indeed. I prefer to do the project in my own computer instead of the cloud, and all the files were provided. If you do prefer to use your own R system, you'll need JDK. Overall, good course and really helps build up on knowledge.

By Neethumol J

Oct 4, 2020

This is a beautiful course

By Cherry I T

Jul 4, 2020

Try this..

By Cheikh B

Nov 19, 2020

Very good project i highly recommand it to all person who want to learn h2o automl easy to understand

By Bruno T A H

Nov 1, 2020

Awesome introduction to H2O package, highly recommended for intermediate-level R users!

