About the Course

In this project, we will use Azure Machine Learning Studio to build a predictive model without writing a single line of code! Specifically, we will predict flight delays using weather data provided by the US Bureau of Transportation Statistics and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA). You will be provided with instructions on how to set up your Azure Machine Learning account with $200 worth of free credit to get started with running your experiments! This course runs on Coursera's hands-on project platform called Rhyme. On Rhyme, you do projects in a hands-on manner in your browser. You will get instant access to pre-configured cloud desktops containing all of the software and data you need for the project. Everything is already set up directly in your internet browser so you can just focus on learning. For this project, you’ll get instant access to a cloud desktop with Python, Jupyter, and scikit-learn pre-installed. Notes: - This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

AG

Jun 16, 2020

The educational activities are designed to ensure that there must be a successful take away for participants. I have greater confidence with incorporating educational technologies in my teaching.

DA

Sep 10, 2020

What a nice way to learn, understand and practice along with the instructor. I like this format.

By Richard B

May 14, 2020

Good tutor, but overally not great as (i) not using latest version of AML; and (ii) Good coverage of data manipulation but way too brief on model build/test/train. This course would be better titled 'manipulating data in AML'

By Kirtiraj L

Sep 23, 2020

Good for a basic working knowledge of Azure ML. It would be really great if the explanations are given for the choice of variables to edit, join or work upon. Like why do we choose a particular variable as the response variable or why do remove such columns from our working dataset.

For a basic understanding of the usage of Azure ML studio it is good.

Thanks.

By Manuel A

Sep 26, 2020

Nothing that couldn't be learned in a Youtube video.

By Sukhdeep S

Jul 16, 2020

-- Very Basic

-- in 2 hours all it covered was what ML studio provides in a quick demo.

-- No insights on why we used all the modules, and what would happen if we dont use.

-- Did not see a way to use these files myself, so there was no way to DIY along.

By Dimitris A

Sep 11, 2020

Rhyme is awful, not responding

By Parthasarathy B

Sep 17, 2020

It is user friendly and one can easily navigate through to manage the data and get to the desired outcome.

I am of the view that one has to spend more time on Azure ML studio to get to understand the platform better and validate the output.

By Abhishek P G

Jun 17, 2020

The educational activities are designed to ensure that there must be a successful take away for participants. I have greater confidence with incorporating educational technologies in my teaching.

By Maurice B

Apr 5, 2020

Introduction to Micrsoft Azure ML pipeline's base functions without programming skills. Good for mirroring DOFs when using own python codes or other pipelines.

By Ariadne R C

May 16, 2020

Really intercactive and explicative course on how to use the Azure Machine Learning Studio basics. Absolutey recommended.

By Deleted A

Sep 11, 2020

What a nice way to learn, understand and practice along with the instructor. I like this format.

By Shafiqul I S

Jan 30, 2021

Amazing ML project. I'm so excited by doing my first hands on project in Coursera.

By Rorisang S

Feb 21, 2021

Perfect presentation and quality material presented. Loved every aspect.

By ARVIND K S

Sep 14, 2020

Very informative course. Great way to apply machine learning skills.

By Gunsu A

Dec 1, 2020

Great course. It will help me a lot with my work

By Rowen R

Feb 3, 2021

Snehan Kekre, delivers the course so smoothly

By Sachin M M

Oct 20, 2020

Perfect beginning to learn Azure ML Studio.

By Ariel F

Aug 3, 2021

excellent introduction to Azure ML Studio

By Ankit S D

Aug 22, 2020

a great cousre for learning azure and ML

By Vinay K P M

Aug 6, 2021

A​mazing way of articulating ideas

By Abhishek V

Sep 13, 2020

Nice and crisp explanation..!!

By Marie h

Apr 2, 2020

Awseome and easy to understand

By mohammed t p

Jul 8, 2020

good for beginners like me

By ABDUL J C

Sep 12, 2020

good method of learning

By KATANGURI S

Jul 6, 2020

very clear explanation

By Colette C

Sep 10, 2020

Absolutely loved it!!

