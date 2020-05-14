AG
Jun 16, 2020
The educational activities are designed to ensure that there must be a successful take away for participants. I have greater confidence with incorporating educational technologies in my teaching.
DA
Sep 10, 2020
What a nice way to learn, understand and practice along with the instructor. I like this format.
By Richard B•
May 14, 2020
Good tutor, but overally not great as (i) not using latest version of AML; and (ii) Good coverage of data manipulation but way too brief on model build/test/train. This course would be better titled 'manipulating data in AML'
By Kirtiraj L•
Sep 23, 2020
Good for a basic working knowledge of Azure ML. It would be really great if the explanations are given for the choice of variables to edit, join or work upon. Like why do we choose a particular variable as the response variable or why do remove such columns from our working dataset.
For a basic understanding of the usage of Azure ML studio it is good.
Thanks.
By Manuel A•
Sep 26, 2020
Nothing that couldn't be learned in a Youtube video.
By Sukhdeep S•
Jul 16, 2020
-- Very Basic
-- in 2 hours all it covered was what ML studio provides in a quick demo.
-- No insights on why we used all the modules, and what would happen if we dont use.
-- Did not see a way to use these files myself, so there was no way to DIY along.
By Dimitris A•
Sep 11, 2020
Rhyme is awful, not responding
By Parthasarathy B•
Sep 17, 2020
It is user friendly and one can easily navigate through to manage the data and get to the desired outcome.
I am of the view that one has to spend more time on Azure ML studio to get to understand the platform better and validate the output.
By Abhishek P G•
Jun 17, 2020
By Maurice B•
Apr 5, 2020
Introduction to Micrsoft Azure ML pipeline's base functions without programming skills. Good for mirroring DOFs when using own python codes or other pipelines.
By Ariadne R C•
May 16, 2020
Really intercactive and explicative course on how to use the Azure Machine Learning Studio basics. Absolutey recommended.
By Deleted A•
Sep 11, 2020
By Shafiqul I S•
Jan 30, 2021
Amazing ML project. I'm so excited by doing my first hands on project in Coursera.
By Rorisang S•
Feb 21, 2021
Perfect presentation and quality material presented. Loved every aspect.
By ARVIND K S•
Sep 14, 2020
Very informative course. Great way to apply machine learning skills.
By Gunsu A•
Dec 1, 2020
Great course. It will help me a lot with my work
By Rowen R•
Feb 3, 2021
Snehan Kekre, delivers the course so smoothly
By Sachin M M•
Oct 20, 2020
Perfect beginning to learn Azure ML Studio.
By Ariel F•
Aug 3, 2021
excellent introduction to Azure ML Studio
By Ankit S D•
Aug 22, 2020
a great cousre for learning azure and ML
By Vinay K P M•
Aug 6, 2021
Amazing way of articulating ideas
By Abhishek V•
Sep 13, 2020
Nice and crisp explanation..!!
By Marie h•
Apr 2, 2020
Awseome and easy to understand
By mohammed t p•
Jul 8, 2020
good for beginners like me
By ABDUL J C•
Sep 12, 2020
good method of learning
By KATANGURI S•
Jul 6, 2020
very clear explanation
By Colette C•
Sep 10, 2020
Absolutely loved it!!