Premiers pas avec Studio de création Facebook
Accroître l’engagement de votre profil d’entreprise
Mesurer votre taux d’enagement sur facebook
Créer un compte professionnel sur facebook
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Accroître l’engagement de votre profil d’entreprise
Mesurer votre taux d’enagement sur facebook
Créer un compte professionnel sur facebook
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Dans ce projet guide d'une heure, vous apprendrez comment créer et publier du contenu Facebook , Importer des vidéos et diffuser en direct depuis Studio de création Facebook, Crossposter du contenu sur plusieurs Pages, Programmer, antidater et définir la date d’expiration d’une publication finalement comment Créer et gérer des pages Facebook dans le Studio de création. À la fin de ce projet, vous apprenez comment utiliser le Studio de création Facebook.
La connaissance de Studio de création Facebook est utile mais pas obligatoire
Social Media Marketing
Social Media
Advertising Campaign
Android Studio
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Créer et publier du contenu Facebook.
Importer des vidéos et diffuser en direct depuis Facebook Creator Studio.
Crossposter du contenu sur plusieurs Pages
Programmer, antidater et définir la date d’expiration d’une publication
Créer et gérer des pages Facebook dans le Studio de création
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.