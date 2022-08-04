Process Forms with AI Model in Power Automate
Create and train AI model with AI Builder
Create and modify Power Automated flow
Automate the selection of relevant documents received by e-mail
Do you receive an extraordinary amount of job application emails every day? Moreover, do you have the time to screen and read each job applicant’s email? How can you efficiently filter all candidate emails and forward qualified applicants to hiring committees? In this beginner-level guided project "Process Forms with AI Model in Power Automate", we will use a pre-created job application form and create a model that will extract data from the form. We will then train the model with a couple of patterns, and create a flow that will use the model when candidate emails arrive. Consequently, when we receive a job application by email, the application will go through the flow and, if the candidate meets desired requirements, forward the email to the supervisor. The requirement for this project is having a Microsoft developer program account, but don’t worry, you will be given instructions on how to get it right here. If you are ready to make your and your colleagues’ lives easier by starting to automate manual, time-consuming processes, then this project is for you! Let's get started!
AI Builder
Power Automate
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduce Power Automate and AI Model
Create and train the AI model
Design an Automated flow that uses an AI model
Check your knowledge about what you have learned in the previous tasks
Set up an additional automated flow
Test the automated flow and analyze results
Create and test AI model and automated flow
