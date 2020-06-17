Processing Data with Python
Create a Pandas DataFrame
Clean Data using Pandas
Perform Statistics on Data
Processing data is used in virtually every field these days. It is used for analyzing web traffic to determine personal preferences, gathering scientific data for biological analysis, analyzing weather patterns, business practices, and on. Data can take on many different forms and come from many different sources. Python is an open-source (free) programming language that is used in web programming, data science, artificial intelligence, and many scientific applications. It has libraries that can be used to parse and quickly analyze the data in whatever form it comes in, whether it be in XML, CSV, or JSON format. Data cleaning is an important aspect of processing data, particularly in the field of data science. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Data Science
Python Programming
Pandas
Visual Studio Code
Statistics
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a Pandas DataFrame
Read Data from Files
Cleaning Data
Data Analysis
Data Subset
by AKAug 17, 2020
Great project to begin understanding data processing in python
by ASJun 20, 2020
Yes, the project/course with respect to its length was helpful. Check out more learnable amazing skills regarding programming: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdNOTa62J6j1109NQfxHqdg/playlists
by SJun 17, 2020
its nice course good opportunity to learn a small thing to create a grate objective
by SGJul 2, 2020
Good choice if anyone wants to get started with Pandas and data processing.
