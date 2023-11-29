In this project you will implement, within a Flask Python web app, a dynamic generation of movie reviews in different styles generated through OpenAI text models prompting and tweaking OpenAI parameters. You will modulate the generated responses via parameters such as top_p, frequency penalty, presence penalty and best_of. Using JSON objects storing users information, you will adapt the text generation and filter the movie database depending on user characteristics such as age, interests and proficiency based on the AI model recommendations.
Programmatic Prompting with OpenAI: Refining and Filtering
What you'll learn
Generate different text styles and quality of responses with prompting through OpenAI API
Modulate the generated responses via parameters such as top_p, frequency penalty, presence penalty and best_of
Adjust prompting and filter data based on users information using API parameters
About this Guided Project
Learn step-by-step
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Experiment with OpenAI parameters
Generate movie reviews with prompting, top_p and frequency penalty parameters
Demonstrate your ability to generate text and refine it with advanced parameters
Generate movie reviews with prompting, presence penalty and best_of parameters
Adapt the response to the user
Demonstrate your ability to generate text based on users information
Filter data based on users information via OpenAI
Refine and filter a music collection database
An OpenAI account and API key with foundational knowledge of OpenAI
Foundational knowledge of Python, HTML and Javascript
How you'll learn
Skill-based, hands-on learning
Practice new skills by completing job-related tasks.
Expert guidance
Follow along with pre-recorded videos from experts using a unique side-by-side interface.
No downloads or installation required
Access the tools and resources you need in a pre-configured cloud workspace.
Available only on desktop
This Guided Project is designed for laptops or desktop computers with a reliable Internet connection, not mobile devices.
Frequently asked questions
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.