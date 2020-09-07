Create a Python Application using PyMongo and MongoDB Database
63 ratings
3,276 already enrolled
How to create a database and collection using PyMongo
How to populate a collection with documents
How to query a collection
63 ratings
3,276 already enrolled
How to create a database and collection using PyMongo
How to populate a collection with documents
How to query a collection
Data plays a crucial role in application development. It plays such a crucial role that there are people called Database Administrators that specialize in just organizing the data. The traditional database used to be, and often still is, a relational database. MongoDB is more flexible than a relational database, and as such provides the developer with a database that can easily be changed during the development phase. The increased popularity of MongoDB combined with the popularity of Python has resulted in a Python library called PyMongo, which provides an API for communicating with MongoDB. In this course, you will create a Python application, using PyMongo, that creates a MongoDB database containing words and their definitions. You will then retrieve data from the collection and display a selected Word’s definition. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
pymongo
Database (DBMS)
Mongodb
Python Programming
document storage
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Prepare JSON
Create Database
Insert Documents
Practice Task: Creating a MongoDB database and collection.
Query Collection
Update the Collection
Optional Capstone Task: Create and Query a MongoDB Users database Collection.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by RDSep 7, 2020
Great course for intermediate programmers and to some extent for beginners of python users can help and add valuable skills for database field using python.
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.