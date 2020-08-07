Python Data Structures
Use the set data structure to Uniquify
Use a tuple to create a dictionary
Use a tuple from a function to create a quiz
Data structures play a crucial role in application development. The proper selection of data structures is important for efficient algorithm development. The availability of a list, for example, greatly simplifies sorting a collection of data items. It would be difficult to do this without that data structure, as you will see. This is why Programming languages like Python have certain fundamental data structures built into the language. In this course, you will create a Python application that reads from a file containing words and their definitions. You will use Python’s built-in data structures to make a multiple choice quiz based on words and their definitions. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
python dictionary
python set
Data Structure
python tuple
python list
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Read the CSV file into a List Data Structure
Uniquify the data using the Set Data Structure
Create the Dictionary of Words and Definitions
Create a word List based on the set of Keys
Create a quiz using function that returns a Tuple
by ANSep 2, 2020
This Guided course is best for beginners to take an introduction to Python Data Structure.
by ZKAug 14, 2020
Great Guided Project to improve skills related to data structures. :D
by ASNov 20, 2020
A very nice course especially the way it's organized and taught.
by CKAug 7, 2020
A very good project to implement the knowledge of data structures.
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
