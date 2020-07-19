Chevron Left
Python Data Structures by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

Data structures play a crucial role in application development. The proper selection of data structures is important for efficient algorithm development. The availability of a list, for example, greatly simplifies sorting a collection of data items. It would be difficult to do this without that data structure, as you will see. This is why Programming languages like Python have certain fundamental data structures built into the language. In this course, you will create a Python application that reads from a file containing words and their definitions. You will use Python’s built-in data structures to make a multiple choice quiz based on words and their definitions. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Shubham l

Jul 19, 2020

course is good but you guys should provide csv file to user,so that he can use it further,rather than that content of course is very good.

By BORRIS L S

Jul 6, 2020

Good if know some python

By saurav j

Jul 2, 2020

Love the material, Applied my knowledge of python, feel very confident like I knew it whats going to be next step. helped me build my algorithmic knowledge.

By jabili k

Jul 6, 2020

I ENJOYED DOING IT AND LEARNT NEW THINGS. COURSERA IS A VERY GOOD EXPERIENCE. IT IS A GOOD PLATFORM TO LEARN SOMETHING NEW.

By Aisawan P

Jul 4, 2020

good for refresh python basic. also lead us through clean coding and show us how to think algorithmically.

By Ed H N C

Nov 7, 2020

I love the project created by the instructor.. I want to redo the project to understand it fully.

By Alexis L G

Nov 14, 2020

La interacción con el conocimiento me parece lo mejor en estos tiempos de emergencia sanitaria.

By Anuradha N

Sep 3, 2020

This Guided course is best for beginners to take an introduction to Python Data Structure.

By CHAITANYA K

Aug 8, 2020

A very good project to implement the knowledge of data structures.

By abhijit s

Nov 20, 2020

A very nice course especially the way it's organized and taught.

By Ripan K

Jul 26, 2020

I have got a clear sense on working with python data structures.

By Vineet J

Aug 31, 2020

Good skillset practice on the Data structures used in python

By Dilip S K

Jul 10, 2020

It was great experience to do this guided project

By PAMARTHI K

Oct 12, 2020

Thank you for offering such a wonderful courses

By Chandika M B

Jul 3, 2020

happy to start with new projects

By Shazia M S

Oct 12, 2020

Thank you for great teaching

By Fahimul K W

Jul 19, 2020

Very much helpful course

By Md R I

Sep 13, 2020

It was a great course

By Gourab S

Aug 4, 2020

Very good project...

By Sridhar V

Aug 1, 2020

Really Good project.

By Sriram K

Jul 21, 2020

good but basic

By Muhammad F S

Jul 19, 2020

I just like it

By krishna p

Sep 9, 2020

Thanks a lot!

By Manjeet S

Jul 28, 2020

great project

By alejandro f

Sep 22, 2020

good Project

