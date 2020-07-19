SJ
Jul 1, 2020
Love the material, Applied my knowledge of python, feel very confident like I knew it whats going to be next step. helped me build my algorithmic knowledge.
JK
Jul 5, 2020
I ENJOYED DOING IT AND LEARNT NEW THINGS. COURSERA IS A VERY GOOD EXPERIENCE. IT IS A GOOD PLATFORM TO LEARN SOMETHING NEW.
By Shubham l•
Jul 19, 2020
course is good but you guys should provide csv file to user,so that he can use it further,rather than that content of course is very good.
By BORRIS L S•
Jul 6, 2020
Good if know some python
By saurav j•
Jul 2, 2020
By jabili k•
Jul 6, 2020
By Aisawan P•
Jul 4, 2020
good for refresh python basic. also lead us through clean coding and show us how to think algorithmically.
By Ed H N C•
Nov 7, 2020
I love the project created by the instructor.. I want to redo the project to understand it fully.
By Alexis L G•
Nov 14, 2020
La interacción con el conocimiento me parece lo mejor en estos tiempos de emergencia sanitaria.
By Anuradha N•
Sep 3, 2020
This Guided course is best for beginners to take an introduction to Python Data Structure.
By CHAITANYA K•
Aug 8, 2020
A very good project to implement the knowledge of data structures.
By abhijit s•
Nov 20, 2020
A very nice course especially the way it's organized and taught.
By Ripan K•
Jul 26, 2020
I have got a clear sense on working with python data structures.
By Vineet J•
Aug 31, 2020
Good skillset practice on the Data structures used in python
By Dilip S K•
Jul 10, 2020
It was great experience to do this guided project
By PAMARTHI K•
Oct 12, 2020
Thank you for offering such a wonderful courses
By Chandika M B•
Jul 3, 2020
happy to start with new projects
By Shazia M S•
Oct 12, 2020
Thank you for great teaching
By Fahimul K W•
Jul 19, 2020
Very much helpful course
By Md R I•
Sep 13, 2020
It was a great course
By Gourab S•
Aug 4, 2020
Very good project...
By Sridhar V•
Aug 1, 2020
Really Good project.
By Sriram K•
Jul 21, 2020
good but basic
By Muhammad F S•
Jul 19, 2020
I just like it
By krishna p•
Sep 9, 2020
Thanks a lot!
By Manjeet S•
Jul 28, 2020
great project
By alejandro f•
Sep 22, 2020
good Project