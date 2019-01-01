Real-time data visualization dashboard using Node-red
At the end of this project you are going learn how to create an real-time data visualization dashboard using node-red. so in this project we are going to use openAQ API which is an open source API sharing real-time air quality data related to different cities around the globe. we are going to fetch this data, preprocess it and visualize it using node-red. Therefor, as a very important prerequisite you should have a basic knowledge of node-red. if you don’t have any experience using node-red I recommend to attend my guided project course on introduction to node-red on Coursera.
Json
Application Programming Interfaces (API)
Node-Red
JavaScript
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Learn to add new node packages to your node palette in node-red
learn to work with node-red dashboard package.
Learn to used API node to fetch data from API
Learn to preprocess our data and prepare it for our dashboard.
Learn to work with dropdowns in node-red dashboard
Learn to work with barcharts in node-red dashboard
