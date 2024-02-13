Can AI be used to help us to create effective copy that actually converts? In this 2-hour project-based course, you'll discover how to leverage ChatGPT, a cutting-edge AI tool, to produce compelling content for an eco-friendly water bottle. As brands compete fiercely for consumer attention, the ability to quickly craft resonant and authentic copy becomes invaluable. You'll journey through defining the bottle's unique selling points, researching your target audience, and refining your copy to ensure it feels genuinely human. By the end, you'll have a piece of copy that not only captivates but also resonates with its core user. Ideal for budding copywriters and marketers, this course requires just a web browser and a dash of creativity.
Copywriting with ChatGPT: Produce Compelling Copy That Sells
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
What you'll learn
Master research techniques with ChatGPT to speed up audience insight gathering process and product USP generation
Develop compelling headlines and body copy using iterative refinement techniques
Optimize the AI-generated copy to ensure authenticity, making it resonate with human readers while effectively bypassing AI detection tools
December 2023
About this Guided Project
Learn step-by-step
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Define the Copy's Purpose and Target Audience
Generate Audience Insights with Refined Prompts
Craft the Headline and Opening Lines
Build out Body Copy and Refine Voice & Tone
Refine Copy to Avoid AI Detectors
Recommended experience
- Access to a web browser
- A paid subscription to ChatGPT
How you'll learn
Skill-based, hands-on learning
Practice new skills by completing job-related tasks.
Expert guidance
Follow along with pre-recorded videos from experts using a unique side-by-side interface.
No downloads or installation required
Access the tools and resources you need in a pre-configured cloud workspace.
Available only on desktop
This Guided Project is designed for laptops or desktop computers with a reliable Internet connection, not mobile devices.
Reviewed on Feb 12, 2024
Reviewed on Dec 29, 2023
Frequently asked questions
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.