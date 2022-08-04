Javascript for Beginners: Primitive Data Types
Learn all the primitive data types and how they work: String, number, boolean, null and undefined.
Use these types in real code exploring how they are commonly used to create real programs.
Learn all the primitive data types and how they work: String, number, boolean, null and undefined.
Use these types in real code exploring how they are commonly used to create real programs.
Javascript for Beginners: Primitive Data Types In this 1-hour long project-based course on Javascript Fundamentals: Primitive data types, you will write your own Javascript code to better understand how primitive data types are used to create Javascript programs. You will learn the core concepts of some of the most common data types in Javascript. You will use numbers, manipulated strings and distinguish the difference between primitive and non-primitive values. Further, you will apply this knowledge to write conditional statements to discover how we utilise primitive data types to achieve real programming goals.
Web Development
Data Type
Application development
JavaScript
Computer Programming
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Primitive vs Non-Primitive data types
Working with Numbers
Working with strings
Practise task
Booleans and conditionals
Null vs Undefined
Capstone task
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.