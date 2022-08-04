Javascript for Beginners: Working With Arrays
Create empty arrays and arrays with different values
Identify array elements using index access bracket notation
Manipulate array elements with builtin Javascript Array methods
Create empty arrays and arrays with different values
Identify array elements using index access bracket notation
Manipulate array elements with builtin Javascript Array methods
Javascript for Beginners: Working With Arrays Why are Javascript Arrays used? Why should I learn how to create, edit and manipulate arrays? In programming, one needs a way to deal with large amounts of data in any form, and various ways to add, retrieve and manipulate said data in a reliable way. Learners will create empty arrays and arrays with different values, identify array elements using index access bracket notation, and manipulate array elements with builtin Javascript Array methods. By the end of the project, learners will be able to create, edit and manipulate arrays effectively using some of the most widely used Javascript Array methods.
Programming Principles
Data Type
JavaScript
Arrays
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create array with empty values and with different values
Access and modify array elements using index access
Use array methods to perform more advanced operations on array data
Practice Task
Adding and removing items from the beginning and end of an array
Turn arrays into strings and strings into arrays
Capstone task
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.