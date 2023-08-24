Ever wondered how we can use AI in programing to make our workloads easier? In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will master the art of prompt engineering to design an educational tool using the capabilities of OpenAI's GPT-3 language model. You will be creating a multiple-choice quiz generator using Python and GPT-3. You will write a Python script from scratch that is able to generate a custom multiple-choice exam, capable of dynamically adjusting the topic, number of questions, and number of potential answers. To successfully navigate this project, you should have a basic understanding of Python programming, functions, variable assignments, and experience working with APIs.
Prompt Engineering with GPT: Programming for Custom Content
What you'll learn
Recognize the affect of poorly designed prompts when creating a multiple choice quiz
Utilise expertly designed prompts to create a quiz on a specific topic that represents the exact format and level-grading that we want
Develop a Python program that dynamically generates a multiple-choice quiz on any topic based on a topic, number of questions, and possible answers
Skills you'll practice
About this Guided Project
Learn step-by-step
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Install Libraries and Configure OpenAI API
Generate Response from GPT-3 using simple prompt
Refine Prompt with Details & Instructions
Enhance with examples and a dynamic function
Refine with Direct and Quantitative principles
Recommended experience
- Basic Python programming skills: functions, assignment, variables, working with API - credit card for tokens
Instructor
Offered by
