React and Typescript: Utility Types and Template Literals
Learn core concepts of Typescript utility types in React by writing various examples
Write our own React components using utility types/template literals to learn real-world application
By the end of this course you will be able to start working with utility types and template literals in React applications. We will start by focusing on the core utility types reinforced by code examples which start off simple to drill the concepts, and toward the end we gradually increase the complexity and variety of real world examples of higher order component logic utility. This course is aimed at developers who are familiar with React in general and Typescript specifically, understand the basics well, and would like to have some more experience, especially using some of the more advanced and dynamic development patterns in React.
Web Development
React (Web Framework)
Typescript
Application development
JavaScript
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Working with utility types: keyof, union, and intersection
Working with conditionals, exclude, pick and omit
String literals in Typescript
Using string literals
Using Utility Types in React
