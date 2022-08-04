Scikit-Learn to Solve Regression Machine Learning Problems

Hello everyone and welcome to this new hands-on project on Scikit-Learn for solving machine learning regression problems. In this project, we will learn how to build and train regression models using Scikit-Learn library. Scikit-learn is a free machine learning library developed for python. Scikit-learn offers several algorithms for classification, regression, and clustering. Several famous machine learning models are included such as support vector machines, random forests, gradient boosting, and k-means. This project is practical and directly applicable to many industries. You can add this project to your portfolio of projects which is essential for your next job interview.

  Data Analysis

  Machine Learning (ML) Algorithms

  Machine Learning

